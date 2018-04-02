It’s a wrap up for Race 3; Anil Kapoor ecstatic

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor, who will be seen alongside Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Salem in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, seems ecstatic about the film!

The team wrapped up the shoot last evening.

Race 3 is set to hit the theatres on 15 June. And as much as the audience is eagerly awaiting the film’s release, the cast is equally excited to know about the audience reaction.

Kapoor took to Twitter to share his excitement on wrapping up the shoot.

