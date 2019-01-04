News

It is Sara Ali Khan versus Janhvi Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 08:59 PM

MUMBAI: Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan may often be pitted against each other even before their Bollywood breaks, but the two have constantly been proving haters wrong.

There is no denying that both women are hot! However, we rarely see them in revealing clothes.

The two are gifted with an enviable bloodline. Their eagerness to excel in Bollywood has consumed much media print. We have complied a few images where the two gorgeous and talented actresses are seen showing off their starry skins.

Enjoy this visual treat that we present to you, and tell us who you love more!

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood, fashion, lifestyle, TellyChakkar, Dhadak, Simmba, Saif Ali Khan,

