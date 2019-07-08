News

It was Bollywood theme birthday for THIS actress

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jul 2019 02:49 PM

MUMBAI: Gouri Tonnk celebrated her birthday in filmy style as the couple made Bollywood statement by dressing up like Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna respectively.  Gouri did complete justice to Zeenat Aman's Hare Rama Hare Krishna look with orbs necklace and retro glasses.

The turnout was impressive, and the guest lineup did the full justice to the given theme. The TV stars well all out to dress up as their favourite celebrities.  The swag of Poo straight form 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' to Murad from 'Gully Boy' these few looks were donned to the T by our film personalities.

The party went on till the wee hours. Gouri said to Bombay Times, "Since my daughter Mayrah was unwell, we postponed the birthday celebrations to July 6. Also, we kept postponing the celebration for three years as Mayrah was too young for all this. It was nice meeting my friends after such a long time, and the Bollywood theme added to the fun."

Tags > Gouri Tonnk, Zeenat Aman, Vinod Khanna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Maldives dairies
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Kritika Kamra sizzles in red

In pics: Kritika Kamra sizzles in red
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days