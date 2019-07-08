It was Bollywood theme birthday for THIS actress

MUMBAI: Gouri Tonnk celebrated her birthday in filmy style as the couple made Bollywood statement by dressing up like Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna respectively. Gouri did complete justice to Zeenat Aman's Hare Rama Hare Krishna look with orbs necklace and retro glasses.

The turnout was impressive, and the guest lineup did the full justice to the given theme. The TV stars well all out to dress up as their favourite celebrities. The swag of Poo straight form 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' to Murad from 'Gully Boy' these few looks were donned to the T by our film personalities.

The party went on till the wee hours. Gouri said to Bombay Times, "Since my daughter Mayrah was unwell, we postponed the birthday celebrations to July 6. Also, we kept postponing the celebration for three years as Mayrah was too young for all this. It was nice meeting my friends after such a long time, and the Bollywood theme added to the fun."