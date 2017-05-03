Hot Downloads

It was fun learning Bengali: Ayushmann Khurrana

03 May 2017 05:17 PM
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen playing a Bengali novelist named Abhimanyu Roy in the forthcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu", says it was fun learning the language.

Being a true blue Punjabi, how difficult was it for him to learn Bangla?

Ayushmann told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "I don't want to call myself a hardcore Punjabi. For Bangla, I had two teachers. In the film, I am speaking in Bangla with my parents. But with Parineeti (Chopra), I am speaking mostly Hindi because she is not playing a Bengali in the film. The nuances in the film are strikingly Bengali. It was fun learning this language."

"Meri Pyaari Bindu", which is directed by Akshay Roy, features Parineeti as an aspiring singer.

Asked if he would like to play a singer on screen, Ayushmann said: "Definitely... Because you get to sing your own songs. In this particular film, I'm, of course, not singing because I play a non-singer in the film. Parineeti is playing the singer. If she wasn't playing the singer, then I would have sung."

(Source: IANS)

