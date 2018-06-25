Home > Movie News > Movie News
It was my dad's dream that I do a Dharma film someday: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik, who bagged the Best Music Director award for his work in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, says winning an award is always special to him.

"The feeling of winning an award is always special as it boosts one's drive to strive harder and better one's craft. I'm so honoured to have won my first ever IIFA award for the two songs (Roke na ruke naina and Aashiq surrender hua) which happen to be so dear to me in such different ways," Amaal said in a statement after his victory at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) gala.

The award couldn't have come at a better time for him as his parents also celebrated their anniversary on the same day. 

"They've probably been the reason why I am holding this award in my hand. Their teachings about and beyond the world of music happen to be the decisive factor behind all the good things that have happened to me in my life," he said.

"It was my dad's dream that I do a Dharma film someday and I'd like to thank my music supervisor Azeem Dayani for making that dream come true. I cannot thank people enough for having embraced songs like Roke na ruke naina. When an artiste's intention is to only go out there and make an honest song, from his heart, seeing it pay off, is possibly the most humbling feeling ever." 

Aashiq... was a joyride for Amaal. 

"Having the chance to lend my vocals and see it getting the kind of response it got was nothing but overwhelming to me. This award only means that I'll backpack a bigger set of responsibilities to entertain you in several ways, always," he said.

