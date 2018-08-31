It was my dream to work with Demi Moore: Love Sonia actress, Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: Hollywood actress, Demi Moore has been the queen of hearts of many! Sharing screen space with her is always on the wish list of both Hollywood and Bollywood actors. Mrunal Thakur, who is now stepping into Bollywood with Tabrez Noorani’s directional debut, Love Sonia, got the opportunity to work with the international star, Demi Moore in her debut itself. Mrunal finds herself as a lucky exception!



Commenting on the film, Mrunal said, “Love Sonia will always be very close to my heart, not only because this is my debut, but also because I got an opportunity to work with Demi Moore. I’ve grown up watching her films and it was my dream to work with her someday.

(Also Raed: 'Love Sonia' best role, film to start with, says Kumkum Bhagya actress Mrunal Thakur)



Sharing her experience of working with Moore, Mrunal said, “She was fabulous on the set and wouldn’t leave the studio floor until everyone packed up. I remember a scene in which I had to cry and she helped me a lot. Tabrez Noorani had not told me that she was part of the project. So, while the scene required me to look shaken and low, I was trying to contain my excitement upon seeing her. She and I also had a long chat about sex trafficking in Los Angeles and how the NGOs, she works with have rescued girls.”



Love Sonia is the story of an Indian village girl who gets trapped in the dark world of human trafficking as she tries to save her sister.



The film has a strong ensemble cast including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Noorani is introducing Mrunal Thakur as well as Riya Sisodiya.