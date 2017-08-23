23 August seems to be a very jolly day in the entertainment industry especially because the birthdays of many famous personalities fall on the same date. Gauahar Khan, Asha Negi, Priyanka Chopra’s late dad Dr. Ashok Chopra, DID fame Pratiek Utekar.

Well, the list had one more name who was supposed to celebrate her 44 birthday. The lady we are talking about is the hot diva of film industry- Malaika Arora Khan.

As the day started all the big media houses started wishing the sexy siren a joyful birthday. Big web-portals carried features on the occasion of her birthday.

However, the fact of the matter is; it is not the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl's birthday.

The lady herself clarified on her official Instagram handle, "I just want to clarify, it's NOT my birthday. wikipedia seems to have screwed up n got it all wrong."

Malaika’s birthday falls on 23 October and not August.

Take a look at the post:

Hi everybody ....I jus want to clarify it's NOT my birthday today .wikipedia seems to have screwed up n got it all wrong. thanks for all the love n way way too early wishes.....my birthday is on the 23rd of October .do mark that in ur calendars now#23rdoctoberismybirthday#23rdoctober#proudscorpio A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

All we can say is advanced birthday wishes for the sultry actor have already started pouring in.