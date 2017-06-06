Hot Downloads

It's a rumour, says Salman about presence in Bhansali film

06 Jun 2017 11:09 AM
06 Jun 2017 11:09 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Salman Khan on Monday refuted rumours that he is in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project, but he is open to the idea of working with the filmmaker again.

Asked about if he is doing a film with Bhansali, Salman told media here: "It's a rumour... Don't panic. However, after this, if he (SLB) gets any idea, I am open."

The actor has collaborated with Bhansali in the past in successful films like "Khamoshi: The Musical" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam".

Currently, Salman is busy promoting his Eid release "Tubelight".

(Source: IANS)

 

