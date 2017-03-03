It's a shame: Sanjay on brawl during 'Bhoomi' shooting

Actor Sanjay Dutt says that it's a shame that some of the bouncers roughed up a few of his fans as well as media persons while shooting for his upoming film "Bhoomi" here.



"I was not there on the sets when the incident took place. My pack-up was done long time back. Had I been there, the incident wouldn't have taken place...through our films, a city also gets promoted and if such a mishap happens, then it's a shame for everybody," Sanjay told reporters here on Friday.



"Had I been there, I would have sorted the issue with love and my 'jaadu ki jhappi' (magical hug). I also apologised in front of media yesterday (Thursday)," said the "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." star.



On Thursday evening, the shooting near the Kalakriti Cultural & Convention Centre on Shilpgram Road, some 500 metres away from Taj Mahal, was called off after the incident.



A TV journalist told IANS that the bouncers not only physically targeted some of them, but even snatched away his expensive camera.



Police officials at the Taj Ganj police station told IANS that a written complaint from the victim -- the TV journalist -- has been received and the matter was being investigated.



The TYV journalist on Friday said the police showed no interest and no effort was being made to get back his equipment. Local journalists have demanded action against the unit of the film, helmed by the "Mary Kom" fame director Omung Kumar.



Though the bouncers have apologised and called for truce, tempers continue to run high.



Shooting for the film has been going on for the past 10 days in different parts of the city.



A wedding scene was also shot on Thursday and a big crowd got collected for the marriage in a haveli in Bamrauli Katara.

