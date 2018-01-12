Home > Movie News > Movie News
It's so easy to mock someone nowadays: Taapsee Pannu

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2018 08:30 PM
Actress Taapsee Pannu feels social media has given people the power to mock someone easily, and says that it can "genuinely crush someones confidence".

"I think with the power social media has given us, it is so easy to mock someone nowadays. What people don't understand is that it can genuinely crush someone's confidence. Just because a female does not walk by the conventional rules, people like to call her by different names which is highly upsetting," Taapsee said in a statement.

The actress, who has been trolled for flaunting a bikini and wearing short dress on social media, will be addressing the issue through TV show Troll Police, which brings celebrities and their trolls face-to-face.

Talking about it, she said, "I too have been trolled, and through 'MTV Troll Police', I really want to convey the message to youngsters out there that do not use internet anonymity to shed the veneer of decency."

Taapsee, who now has 5 million-plus followers on Instagram, is a part of the show for the first episode. She will come face-to-face with Ashish, a student from Lucknow and a self proclaimed social media blogger who trolls her on social media platforms.

"It's humiliating! After achieving so much for yourself as an independent woman, this is how you get appreciated by the men of our society. After reading all these comments, sometimes I feel that I have opted for a wrong profession. Going forward if you see any of your friend or relative trolling someone then please share this experience with them."

The show will go on air on MTV on 13 January.

(Source: IANS)

 

