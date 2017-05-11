Hot Downloads

News

It's too early for a memoir from me: Vidya Balan

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 04:48 PM
11 May 2017 04:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Vidya Balan says she wants to gather more experiences in life before sitting down to write her memoir.

The actress also said that writing a memoir requires certain amount of discipline, which she lacks.

"I think it is too early for a memoir from me. I still want to gather many more experiences in life before I get down to that, because it requires a lot of discipline which I don't think I have. I am only disciplined on the set," Vidya said in a statement.

The actress was last seen on screen in "Begum Jaan" and "Kahani 2: Durga Rani Singh", which will beam on the small screen on Sunday on Zee Cinema.

After back to back intense roles, Vidya is busy with slice-of-life comedy film "Tumhari Sulu".

Talking about the film, Vidya said: "I am doing a film called ‘Tumhari Sulu' which is a light-hearted film about a housewife who suddenly finds herself doing the job of a late night radio jockey. So that allows for a lot of funny moments."

Ahead of Mother's Day on May 14, Vidya looked back to the time spent with her mother.

"I remember in the scorching heat, my mom and I were walking back from school and we pass this huge open space where a mad woman used to stay. Every afternoon, I was petrified of the fact that she might spot me and run to me. And, I would always feel so secure holding my mother's hand," she said.

 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vidya Balan, Begum Jaan, Kahani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Tumhari Sulu, Zee Cinema, radio jockey,

