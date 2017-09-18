If he is known for his masala films, he also has a film like Badlapur to his credit. A star kid who is busy making a place for himself in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan is slowly moving up the ladder in the film industry. And the 30-year-old actor spoke at length on How To Be A Star at Mind Rocks 2017.

Excerpts from his session:

On Judwaa 2

Both the looks in Judwaa 2 are different. One is an orphan from Mumbai, the other one is from Britain. It's about twins, and it's special because it is coming back after 20 years. My homework for this film was Angoor. Judwaa 2 is the 2017 version of Judwaa 2. It is a rebooted version. It was really hard to do Judwaa 2. It was mentally and physically taxing to play two roles at one time. And since it's a David Dhawan film, making everyone laugh is important.

On stardom

I am not a superstar, that term is given very loosely. I still need to do a lot of hardwork. I need to do a lot of genres, and only then you can call me a superstar. Today's audience wants to see variety. I am working on myself.

On doing different roles

You need to make a few choices, even if people don't like you in it. But I am trying to do different roles. I will be doing a different film with Shoojit Sircar. And then a film with Anushka Sharma called Sui Dhaga. People love you and make a star. And media perception helps to make it bigger. It's all them. I am not doing anything.

On relationships

If you love someone, you cannot be scared of it. It's a very old school that if an actor is dating someone, it will take away from his fan following.

On social media

We all get trolled all the time. Don't take it too seriously, it's not the end of the world. There are many pros and cons of social media. In a way, it is about reaching out. A lot of things can get manipulated, so don;t believe all of it.

On nepotism

It is definitely true that your entry will be easier. You will get a chance to say hi-hello to a lot more people. You have to get the box office returns. It could be true for one or two early films, but in the long run, you have to deliver. No one has money to burn. It's super important to make your own name. No one accepts mediocrity. Content is the star today, and they want to see that. As an artist, you have to make quality stuff.

Govinda and David Dhawan combination

Govinda is inspired the entire nation with his comic timing. The best thing you can do is make someone laugh.