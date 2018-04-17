Home > Movie News > Movie News
It's a wrap for 'Dhadak' shoot

Mumbai:  The shooting for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's upcoming movie Dhadak, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor, has concluded.

Karan Johar, who is backing the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of the film's lead pair along with Khaitan.

"The warmest trio at Dharma Movies! Shashank Khaitan is truly the strongest guide, mentor, friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of Dhadak," Karan captioned the image.

(Also Read: Janhvi, Ishaan begin Dhadak journey)

While Dhadak, which is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat, will mark Janhvi's foray into Bollywood, Ishaan is making his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set movie Beyond The Clouds.

What do you think about Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor?

Dhadak is an adaptation of Marathi movie Sairat, which was critically acclaimed for its content and performances by newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

(Source: IANS)

