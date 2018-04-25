I've never faced casting couch: Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI:Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor says he has never faced the casting couch.

The actor commented when he was asked for his opinion on veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's controversial statement that casting couch "provides livelihood at least" in the film industry.

"I have never faced it (casting couch). If it's there, it is the worst thing," Ranbir said at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Sanju here on Tuesday.

Khan's comment drew ire on social media, following which she apologised.

(Source: IANS)