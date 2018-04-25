Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

I've never faced casting couch: Ranbir Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2018 01:29 PM

MUMBAI:Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor says he has never faced the casting couch.

The actor commented when he was asked for his opinion on veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's controversial statement that casting couch "provides livelihood at least" in the film industry.

"I have never faced it (casting couch). If it's there, it is the worst thing," Ranbir said at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Sanju here on Tuesday.

What do you think of Ranbir kapoor?

Khan's comment drew ire on social media, following which she apologised.

(Source: IANS)

 

Tags > Ranbir Kapoor, Saroj Khan, Sanju,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Apr 2018 09:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Terence Lewis beginners guide to gym
Terence Lewis beginners guide to gym | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Couple Goals!

Couple Goals!

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Naura
Naura
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days