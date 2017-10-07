Filmmaker Kundan Shah died in his sleep of a heart attack in Mumbai at 5 am on Saturday. The National Award-winning film director Kundan Shah passed away early this morning, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 70 years old.

In November 2015, Shah along with 23 other directors announced they were returning their National Awards to the central government as part of a protest against growing intolerance in the country.

Shah also directed the very popular Doordarshan comedy series Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in 1984. His other major works include films Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna and the television series Nukkad.

Several celebrities expressed their shock over his death and passed on condolences to his near ones.

RIP Kundan Shah.... a cult filmmaker ...a solid story teller..... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 7, 2017

Sad to hear about #KundanShah . #janabhidoyaroo will always be cherished and him remembered with love and respect . — Onir (@IamOnir) October 7, 2017

Sad over the passing away of noted film and TV serial director #KundanShah My deepest condolences to his next of kin R.I.P. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 7, 2017