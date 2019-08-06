News

Jackky Bhagnani launches music label

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 06:28 PM

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani launched his music label Jjust Music on Monday evening in Mumbai.

"(I am) Very excited to announce the launch of my dream project - Jjust Music. I have put my heart and soul into this label, and hope to touch the hearts of many. It is a one-stop destination for everything to do with music, freedom to create and consume the best that music has to offer! Jjust Music will be a place where music creators and listeners come together," Jackky said.

The first single being released by the label is with The Doorbeen boys of "Lamberghini" fame, he added.

On the film front, Jackky was last seen in the Tamil flick "Mohini" which released last year and marked his acting debut in the Tamil film industry.

Source: IANS

