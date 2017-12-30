Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandes talks about her next - an adaptation of 'The Girl On The Train'

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2017 03:12 PM
30 Dec 2017 03:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she is working on a Bollywood film which is remake of the Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train.

"We are working on The Girl on the Train, which is a Hollywood adaptation of a book," Jacqueline, who is the co-owner of Delhi Heroes in MTV's Super Fight League, told IANS.

The actress, who was last seen in Judwaa 2, currently has two films in her kitty - Race 3 with superstar Salman Khan and Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about Drive, she said, "Tarun Mansukhani is back to reel. Sushant and I have been completely enjoying working with him. It's been such an amazing ride working with him."

Race 3, directed by Remo D'souza, will be her second film with Salman after Kick.

She says it is a 'huge deal' for her to feature opposite the superstar.

(Source: IANS)

 





Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood, The Girl On The Train, Hollywood film, Race 3 Judwaa 2, Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Remo d'Souza

