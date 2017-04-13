Hot Downloads

13 Apr 2017 07:35 PM
Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys being busy

13 Apr 2017 06:01 PM
13 Apr 2017 06:01 PM

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has a strong lineup of films this year, says that its a great feeling to be busy.

"From the longest time, I wanted to keep myself busy by working in films and releasing them. It's a really good feeling when you see yourself busy by doing your choice of work," the actress told reporters on the sidelines of the red carpet of Colors Golden Petal Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The "Dishoom" actress seems excited about 2017 as four of her films are lined up for this year.

"I am really excited about 2017. I have four films lined up this year- 'Judwaa 2', 'Drive', 'Reloaded' and a Sri Lankan movie titled 'According to Matthew'," the actress shared.

(Source: IANS)

