Jacqueline Fernandez injured during 'Race 3' shooting

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who has been shooting for high-intensity action sequences for her upcoming Race 3 in Abu Dhabi has suffered an eye injury.

According to reports reaching here, she was immediately rushed to the hospital owing to the sensitivity of the body part. After receiving primary treatment at the hospital, she was discharged.

Jacqueline returned to the sets soon after her visit to the hospital to continue her scheduled scene.

Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news and told IANS, "Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting."

