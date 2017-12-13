Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez opens her first restaurant in Colombo

13 Dec 2017 12:42 PM
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about opening her first restaurant in her hometown, Colombo.

The Kaema Sutra restaurant will serve Sri Lankan cuisine. 

The Sri Lankan beauty, a popular name in Bollywood, on Tuesday shared on Instagram a photograph of herself along with Dharshan Munidasa, a Sri Lankan chef and restaurateur.

"So excited to announce my first restaurant Kaema Sutra with Dharshan Munidasa is now open in the brand new Shangri-La Colombo bringing you the yummiest Sri Lankan cuisine. See you there," she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Jacqueline currently has two films in her kitty namely "Drive" and "Race 3". 

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, "Drive" also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. "Race 3" stars Salman Khan, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. 

(Source: IANS) 

