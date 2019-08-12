News

Jacqueline Fernandez to star in THIS Netflix India Original Film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 08:23 PM

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in Bollywood, celebrated her birthday on 11th August in Sri Lanka with her friends and family. 

Meanwhile, the team at Netflix had a surprise awaiting her. Netflix got the cast of their widely popular show, 13 Reasons Why, to wish Jacqueline a happy birthday. The video posted by Netflix India on their Instagram page stars Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Justin Prentice and Timothy Granaderos not only wishing the star on her birthday, but they also go on to reveal that Jacqueline is a fan of the show 13 Reasons Why. Then, they welcome her to the ‘Netflix family’ and say that they can’t wait for her Netflix original film, Mrs. Serial Killer. 

Jacqueline had earlier posted the first look from the film on her Instagram page. Mrs. Serial Killer is Jacqueline’s debut on Netflix and in the web space. The film is going to be directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. This is exciting news for Bollywood and Netflix fans alike with some of the biggest names in Bollywood making their way to the web space which is ever-growing. The latest season of 13 Reasons will be streaming on the service on 23rd August as well as Jacqueline’s film, Mrs. Serial Killer. 

Tags > Jacquelie Fernandez, Netflix, Mrs. Serial Killer, Bollywood, Shirish Kunder, Netflix Original film, Mrs. Serial Killer.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Aug 2019 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kasautii Zindagii Kii's Mr. Bajaj busts myths about his personal and professional life
Kasautii Zindagii Kii's Mr. Bajaj busts... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Aug 2019 02:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke room secrets REVEALED ft. Rupal Patel
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke room secrets REVEALED ft... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days