Jacqueline Fernandez to star in THIS Netflix India Original Film

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in Bollywood, celebrated her birthday on 11th August in Sri Lanka with her friends and family.



Meanwhile, the team at Netflix had a surprise awaiting her. Netflix got the cast of their widely popular show, 13 Reasons Why, to wish Jacqueline a happy birthday. The video posted by Netflix India on their Instagram page stars Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Justin Prentice and Timothy Granaderos not only wishing the star on her birthday, but they also go on to reveal that Jacqueline is a fan of the show 13 Reasons Why. Then, they welcome her to the ‘Netflix family’ and say that they can’t wait for her Netflix original film, Mrs. Serial Killer.



Jacqueline had earlier posted the first look from the film on her Instagram page. Mrs. Serial Killer is Jacqueline’s debut on Netflix and in the web space. The film is going to be directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. This is exciting news for Bollywood and Netflix fans alike with some of the biggest names in Bollywood making their way to the web space which is ever-growing. The latest season of 13 Reasons will be streaming on the service on 23rd August as well as Jacqueline’s film, Mrs. Serial Killer.