James McAvoy saves himself from cyber scam, Justin Bieber shaves his head, Kendall and Kylie launch affordable accessory line, and other Hollywood updates

MUMBAI: Are you eager to get updated with Hollywood news? Then read on this list of updates...

Ashley, Jared writing wedding vows

Television personality Ashley Iaconetti knows her wedding to actor Jared Haibon will be an emotional day and they are both writing their wedding vows.

On Tuesday, The Bachelor star stopped by People magazine's TV's Chatter and opened up about her upcoming nuptials, reported by media publications.

"I definitely will be crying through my vows whether I write them or not, but I think the plan right now is that we're going to write them," Iaconetti explained when asked if she will be able to hold back tears before saying "I do".

"I have to read from the paper," Iaconetti said. "Who can memorize their own vows and then be up and there and be emotional?

"I can't imagine myself being dry-eyed while reading my own vows," Iaconetti said.

Iaconetti, who got engaged to Haibon in June after he proposed to her while in Mexico during Bachelor in Paradise shoot, also revealed their wedding will not be televised.

"Bachelor never formally asked us if we wanted to get married on the show, but Paradise was probably our only option if we decided to get married on screen," Iaconetti said.

"We decided not to do that just because we wanted to have a bigger wedding. When the show is in charge of it, they have a lot of guest requests and you have to also narrow your list down," she added.

Justin Bieber shaves his head

Singer Justin Bieber has shaved his head after vowing to grow his hair down to his toes.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old What Do You Mean singer debuted a shaved head on his Instagram Stories.

The new look comes just a few months after Bieber vowed to never cut his hair, reported by media publications.

In May, Bieber shook his then-long blonde hair back and forth towards the camera on Instagram, captioning the video "Long hair don't care and my stash is gorgeous."

In the following selfie, the pop star gave viewers a good look at just how much he has let his flowing hair grow out, and even teased that he intends to keep the length coming.

"I'm going to grow my hair down to my toes," he wrote on the photograph.

Bieber's recent buzzcut comes a few weeks after the Grammy-award winning singer got his hair trimmed with Hailey Baldwin.

'BoJack Horseman' renewed for season 6

Netflix's animated comedy show BoJack Horseman has been renewed for the sixth season.

The renewal was announced on Tuesday via its official Twitter account, reported by media publications.

The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series, a rarity for a Netflix original.

Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the series was first sold in 2014, the streaming service had yet to adopt its current strategy of acquiring all worldwide distribution rights to its original series.

Season five of BoJack Horseman premiered on 15 September. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, it features the voice of Will Arnett as the titular former 1990s sitcom star who is also a horse.

US mob boss killed in prison

Infamous Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger who was convicted in 2013 of 11 murders and had inspired several films, has been found dead in a US federal prison in West Virginia.

The 89-year-old was discovered unresponsive at the maximum security facility shortly after being transferred from a Florida jail. The BBC quoted a prison official saying it was being probed as a homicide.

Bulger was captured in California in 2011 after a 16-year manhunt and sentenced to life in prison.

His death occurred after he was transferred to the Hazelton penitentiary that houses 1,385 inmates, according to reports.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the probe into Bulger's death, which occurred a day after his transfer to the West Virginia facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Bulger was found unresponsive at 8.20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a statement from the prisons bureau.

He was pronounced dead by the Preston County medical examiner after failed lifesaving measures. No staff or other inmates were injured, it added.

An inmate with mafia ties was under investigation for the killing, three sources briefed on the incident told the Boston Globe.

The slain mob boss was severely beaten up by one or more of his fellow inmates only hours after his arrival, law enforcement sources told CBS.

Boston-based WFXT-TV, a Fox affiliate, reported that Bulger was killed after being admitted to the general inmate population.

The circumstances of this week's transfer of Bulger to Hazelton, after being housed at federal penitentiaries in Oklahoma and Tucson, Arizona, "remain unclear", the CNN said.

"He lived violently and he apparently died violently," CNN quoted Dick Lehr, author of Whitey: The Life of America's Most Notorious Mob Boss as saying.

"It marks the full circle of a terrible life," Lehr said.

"Hopefully the seven years he spent in prison as well as his recent death brings some closure to the families of his many victims," Brian Kelly, one of the former federal prosecutors who tried Bulger, said in a statement.

The former leader of South Boston's Winter Hill gang inspired the film Black Mass featuring Johnny Depp, and The Departed, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2007.

Anna Kendrick joins 'Stowaway'

Actress Anna Kendrick will star in sci-fi thriller Stowaway.

YouTube star turned filmmaker Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind survival thriller Arctic, make up the creative team behind the project, which XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance will introduce at this week's American Film Market event.

Penna and Morrison co-wrote the script, and Penna will direct, reported by media publications.

Stowaway follows the crew of a spaceship headed to Mars that discovers an accidental stowaway shortly after take off.

Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship's medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the group consensus that has already decided in favour of a grim outcome.

Kendall, Kylie launch affordable accessory line

Reality TV stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner have come out with an affordable range of handbags and small accessories.

The famous sisters, 22 and 21, have expanded their Kendall + Kylie collection with a range of affordable handbags and small accessories for Walmart, reported by media publications.

Their first collection for Walmart.com, which is exclusively available online now for pre-order, features 42 styles including fanny packs, backpacks and satchels.

Prices range from $7 to $36, and the capsule includes a number of near-identical versions of pricier pieces from their primary line, which is sold at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shopbop.

James McAvoy saves himself from cyber scam

Actor James McAvoy claims he narrowly avoided getting scammed out of nearly $13,000 while attempting to plan a family vacation to Spain.

The Split actor, 39, shared videos of himself on Instagram in which he explained the incident to his fans in an effort to warn them, reported by media publications.

"Hello, there! I'm James McAvoy. I have just avoided being scammed through a cyber scamming scheme online and I'm just making this video to draw your attention to it," McAvoy said.

The actor explained he had attempted to book a trip to The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, in Spain through a website that was "actually better" than the real hotel's website -- something that nearly convinced him to spend 10,000 pounds (almost $13,000) on the trip.

"It looks like that," the actor said while showing a picture of the website he visited.

"Don't use them. They nearly took 10 grand off of me, which is a ton of money. Some guy called Joaquin emailing me back and forth, (I) nearly made a bank transfer. Very convincing."

He added, "Their website is actually better than the Ritz-Carlton's website. It's extremely convincing, replete with a phone number, stuff like that. Just very, very convincing."

McAvoy said he had alerted The Ritz-Carlton to the incident.

"They know now," he added.

(Source IANS)