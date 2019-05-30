News

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

30 May 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak and earned appreciations for her performance in the film. Now, there are speculations that she might star in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

It all started when yesterday she was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. She was all smiles when she was spotted outside his office and since then there has been rumours that she might act in his next film. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Speaking about Janhvi’s upcoming projects, she will be seen in first female IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena’s biopic which also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. She is also working in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, Takht.

Do you want to see Janhvi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film? Hit the comment section below

