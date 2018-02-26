Janhvi Kapoor's onscreen mom worries about her

Mumbai: Actress Shalini Kapoor, who is playing the mother of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's character in a film, says she is worried about the late star's children.

Following the news of Sridevi's death in Dubai on Saturday night, the nation was engulfed in deep sorrow. She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

"I'm saddened by the news of untimely demise of my idol Sridevi. She will always be remembered for her diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. But I'm more worried about her daughters," Shalini, who will play Janhvi's mother in "Dhadak", said in a statement.

"I am playing mom to her elder daughter Janhvi. I have learnt about the love between her and Sridevi. That really can't be described in words. My heart goes out to her. May Srideviji's soul rest in peace," she added.