Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Jaya Bachchan turns 70, spends 'quiet' time with family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2018 05:44 PM

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan on Monday turned 70. She rang in her birthday with the love and togetherness of her family members.

Her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted about the midnight celebrations on his blog.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th! She be wife and mother... and she be with her 'progress report'

"Feelings and love delivered... writings of occasion hand-written on card... the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing... Quiet... still and intimate... The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by," Big B wrote.

What do you think Jaya Bachchan?

He also shared a photograph of Jaya seated in the midst of their son Abhishek and daughter Shweta as they embrace the doting mother for a hug.

With films like Guddi, Abhimaan and Mili, the actress became synonymous to roles that exuded innocence. Then there were titles like Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Koshish and Sholay, she displayed her range as an actor.

On the political front, she is a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Turned 70, Veteran Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan, birthday, Family Members, Abhimaan, Guddi, Mili, Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Koshish, Sholay, Samajwadi Party, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Apr 2018 05:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV stars give TellyChakkar a Tagline!
TV stars give TellyChakkar a Tagline! | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Apr 2018 05:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Namik Paul aka Shiv is ecstatic on being pampered by fans - Gift Segment Part 2
Namik Paul aka Shiv is ecstatic on being pampered... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ambika
Ambika
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aalesha
Aalesha
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days