Jayaprada dons greasepaint for Malayalam film after six years

By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 02:23 PM
12 May 2017 02:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Popular actress-politician Jayaprada is back in a Malayalam film after a gap of six years.

The actress is now in the state capital for her latest Malayalam film "Kinnaru" (Well), directed by M.A. Nishad, known for offbeat films .

Expressing her happiness over returning to the Malayalam filmdom, the actress said that it's after a long wait that she is back.

"It's wonderful to be back and that too after a long time. The theme of the film is a social cause about water shortage and is close to the farmers. The subject is a meaningful one," said Jayaprada.

It was in 2011 that she did her last Malayalam film "Pranayam", which turned out to be successful.

That film, directed by Blessy, starred Mohanlal and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.

(Source: IANS)

