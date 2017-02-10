Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Shahid and Kangana promote 'Rangoon' on...

Shahid and Kangana promote 'Rangoon' on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
10 Feb 2017 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Maha Episode: Arjun-Maya's Grand Wedding
Maha Episode: Arjun-Maya's Grand Wedding | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Jiah Khan case: Bombay HC rejects mother's plea for SIT

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2017 11:45 AM
10 Feb 2017 11:45 AM | TellychakkarTeam

The Bombay High Court on Thursday declined a plea for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan.

The plea was filed by Jiah's mother, Rabia Khan, a British national, who had sought formation of an SIT to probe the causes leading to the death of her daughter on June 3, 2013.

Claiming that her US citizen daughter was murdered, Khan has also contested the investigators' version that Jiah allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home in Sagar Sangeet Apartments in the posh Juhu area that evening.

A division bench comprising Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi ruled that since the matter is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) there was no need to interfere.

Dismissing Khan's plea, the judges also disallowed an intervention application filed by actor Sooraj Pancholi seeking that he be heard as the trial court is yet to frame charges on the basis of the CBI chargesheet.

Initially, Mumbai Police had investigated the sensational case of the celebrity which was later transferred to the CBI.

Jiah, 25, left behind a note allegedly pointing a finger at Pancholi, her then boyfriend and son of actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Later, Mumbai police had arrested Sooraj Pancholi on charges of 'abetment to (Jiah's) suicide' and he was later granted bail.

Khan had earlier moved the Supreme Court with a similar plea (seeking an SIT) alleging Pancholi was behind Jiah's death, but she was directed to approach the Bombay High Court.

At a previous hearing, Khan's counsel had submitted pictures of Jiah's body, the autopsy report and another report by experts in Britain who had stated the nature of injuries on the victim's body suggested the possibility of homicide.

Thursday's high court order is likely to pave the way for the trial to start in the lower court on the basis of the CBI chargesheet.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Jiah Khan, Bollywood actress, Bombay HC, reject, mother's plea, SIT, Rabia Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest