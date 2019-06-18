News

Jodhpur Court acquits Salman Khan on fake affidavit charges

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 05:50 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been acquitted by a Jodhpur Session Court from the charge of submitting a fake affidavit in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case.

According to the reports, in the affidavit, it was mentioned that the actor had lost the license documents of his weapons while they were sent for renewal. His lawyers had argued that it was not his intention to submit a false affidavit. He was charged with submitting fake affidavit in the court.

Salman’s counsel Hastimal Sarswat had argued that the license was missing when the actor was asked to submit it. Previously, in an interview with Tribune, the lawyer said, “Hence it is not expedient in the interest of justice to proceed against Salman as it is a bonafide mistake of his client. Licence was submitted to the Police Commissioner in Mumbai, and Deputy Commissioner of Police has made the statement in the court also.”

In April, on Salman’s appeal against the decision of the CJM Court the hearing was postponed to 4 July. The actor has been asked to be present in the court during the hearing. The appeal was submitted in lieu of senior advocate Mahesh Boda’s ill health. 

