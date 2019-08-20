News

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani to reunite for THIS project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 08:50 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and his Batla House star John Abraham are coming together for another project. The two are reuniting for the period sports drama, 1911.

The filmmaker revealed that shooting for the forthcoming film will begin at the end of next year. 1911 is based on a true story. It is about a football match that took place between the Mohun Bagan Club of India and the East Yorkshire Regiment in the year 1911. It's one of the most important events that ignited the freedom movement in India, said Nikkhil, adding, "It's a script that John Abraham and his team have been working on for the last five years. I believe Shoojit Sircar was going to direct the film but it didn't work out between him and John, but I loved the idea and the period of the film.” Nikkhil Advani was interacting with the media at when eighth-anniversary celebration of his production house, Emmay Entertainments in Mumbai.
past seven days