News

John Abraham's brewing bromance with Akshay Kumar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 05:35 PM

MUMBAI: It's all about bromance between Bollywood's "Desi Boyz" John Abraham and Akshay Kumar.

John on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Akshay. In the image, the "Padman" star is seen riding piggyback on the "Rocky Handsome" actor.

"Make some noise for the Desi boys! Love you always Akshay Kumar," he captioned the image.

Akshay and John have worked together in films like "Desi Boyz" and "Garam Masala".

On the work front, John is currently busy promoting his film "Batla House", which traces the story of the shootout between a seven-member Delhi Police Special Cell team and suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists allegedly involved in the serial blasts of September 13, 2008, in Delhi.

While Akshay currently awaits the release of his next "Mission Mangal". It stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen as the al-women team at ISRO who made India's Mars Orbiter Mission possible in 2013.

Tags > Desi Boyz, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Garam Masala, Batla House, Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Aug 2019 04:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sameksha Singh- I have also had a crush on my co-star Rajeev Khandelwal like the others
Sameksha Singh- I have also had a crush on my co-... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Premiere of movie Mushkil

Premiere of movie Mushkil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit

past seven days