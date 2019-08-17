News

John, Jackie's 'Mumbai Saga' to release in June 2020

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 04:51 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer film "Mumbai Saga" will hit the big screen on June 19 next year. John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will play key roles.

Jackie took to social media to announce the release date of the film and unveil its first official poster.

"Here's presenting the poster of 'Mumbai Saga'. The film releases on June 19, 2020," Jackie tweeted on Friday.

"Mumbai Saga" is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte.

Source: IANS

