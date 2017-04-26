Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Sneak Peek: Here's what to expect in Nach...

Aashka & Brent
more slideshows Click Here

wallpaper
Ankit Gera
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Jolly LLB 2': HC exempts Akshay Kumar from personal appearance in court

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2017 03:20 PM
26 Apr 2017 03:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday exempted actor Akshay Kumar from personal appearance before a trial court here in a defamation case filed against the team of Hindi movie "Jolly LLB 2".

Justice Mukta Gupta granting exemption to Akshay from personal appearance said that the actor can be represented through his advocate before the court.

The trial court on February 8 had issued summons to "Jolly LLB 2" producer Fox Star Studios India Private Limited, executive producer Naren Kumar, director Subhash Kapoor, Annu Kapoor along with Akshay and others asking them to appear in court in a defamation case filed by Bata shoe company.

Akshay challenged the summing order in the High Court.

The Bata Limited footwear company had filed a criminal defamation case against the team of "Jolly LLB 2" for using derogatory remarks and defamatory reference to Bata as a brand in the first official trailer of the movie.

The brand Bata has been deliberately shown in an extremely bad taste and the dialogue was intended to convey that Bata footwear is worn only by the lower strata of society and one should feel humiliated if one wears Bata footwear, the company had said in its plea.

The trial court had found prima facie offence under sections 500 (defamation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, which are made out against the accused and said there were sufficient grounds to proceed against them.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Jolly LLB 2, HC, Akshay Kumar, Naren Kumar, Subhash Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, personal appearance,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top