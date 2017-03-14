Jomon T. John to make Bollywood debut in 'Golmaal Again'

Popular Malayalam cinematographer Jomon T. John on Monday said he is honoured to be part of the "Golmaal" franchise. He walked out of Tamil film "Dhruva Natchathiram" to be part of this project.



"Honoured to announce my new project 'Golmaal Again' with Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. But good things come with a price and so this time I will not be able to work with Gautham sir in 'Dhruva Natchathiram'," Jomon posted on his Facebook page.



Jomon was originally signed on for Vikram-starrer "Dhruva Natchathiram", and had even worked on the film's teaser.



"Despite trying to adjust dates and accommodate both the projects, I had to leave 'Dhruva Natchathiram' as 'Golmaal Again' was committed much before," he said.



Ace cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran's son Santhana Krishnan has replaced Jomon in "Dhruva Natchathiram".



In Malayalam, Jomon has worked on films such as "Picket 43", "Oru Vadakkan Selfie" and "Charlie".

(Source: IANS)