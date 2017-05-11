Hot Downloads

Jumped at chance to work with Hirani: Sonam Kapoor

By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 05:55 PM
11 May 2017 05:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Sonam Kapoor says she jumped at a chance to work with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.

The "Neerja" actress will reportedly essay the role of one of Sanjay's love interests in the upcoming biopic.

Asked if she could share something about her role, Sonam told IANS over phone: "Unfortunately, I can't. But I am huge Raju Hirani fan. I have seen every film of his. I just jumped at that chance. I was like 'I don't care, tell me what I have to do... If you want me to walk across the frame, I'll do that'."

The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

The film is scheduled to release in December.

 

(Source: IANS)

 

