Justin Timberlake surprises cancer patients, Ex-CIA spy behind 'Argo' dies at 78, Shania Twain was awkward when she first met Madonna, and other Hollywood Updates

Ex-CIA spy behind 'Argo' dies at 78

Former CIA agent Tony Mendez, who inspired the Oscar-winning film Argo, has died at the age of 78, his agent confirmed.

Mendez was suffering from Parkinson's disease, the leading publication reported. His literary agent, Christy Fetcher, said, "Mendez was surrounded with love from his family and will be sorely missed."

Best known for smuggling six American diplomats out of Iran during the 1979-81 hostage crisis by posing as a film producer, at the CIA, Mendez specialised in disguises, forgery and rescues.

Over his 25-year career, he worked with Hollywood make-up artists and magicians to perfect disguises and fake identities. Ben Affleck, who directed Argo and starred as Mendez, called him "a true American hero".

Born in 1940, Mendez worked as a draftsman after graduating from university and joined the CIA after answering a blind advert for a graphic artist.

He served in multiple foreign posts, mostly in Asia.

In 1980, he orchestrated what would later be called the "Canadian Caper", a daring rescue of six American diplomats from Iran. The diplomats were forced to shelter in Canada's embassy in Tehran after protesters overran the American embassy.

Mendez met the six and helped them to pose as a Canadian film crew scouting locations for a non-existent sci-fi movie, Argo.

With Canada's help, the group were able to evade Iranian security services and board a flight to Zurich from Tehran.

After retiring from the CIA, Mendez ran an art studio and wrote three memoirs about his experiences. "I've always considered myself to be an artist first," he told the Washington Post, "and for 25 years I was a pretty good spy."

"He was a man of extraordinary grace, decency, humility and kindness," Affleck tweeted on Sunday. "He never sought the spotlight for his actions, he merely sought to serve his country."

Former CIA deputy director Michael Morell also tweeted that Mendez "was one of the best officers to ever serve at CIA". "His work was unique, and it help (sic) to protect our nation in significant ways."

I was awkward when I first met Madonna: Shania Twain

Country music star Shania Twain says she was "awkward" when she first met singer Madonna.

On Today show, Twain spoke about her introvert nature and recalled her first meeting with Madonna, reports leading publication.

"I was awkward with Madonna when I first met her. I understand why it happens (when people get starstruck around me).

"I'm sympathetic and empathetic about how they are feeling in that moment because I do the same thing."

She also admitted that she "gets uncomfortable" when she is surrounded by a lot of stars.

"I'm not very good with stars. I get really uncomfortable, I don't know what to say. I am very shy actually. I just feel like I'm invading their space by being with them," added Twain.

Martin Freeman wanted to become a sportsperson

Actor Martin Freeman says he had a dream of becoming a sportsperson in life.

In an interview to theguardian.com, Freeman, popular for his role as Dr. Watson in Sherlock, added that sports always attracted him.

"I wanted to be a footballer and then a squash player -- I was in with a chance because I was very good. But I fell out of love with that by 14 or 15 and joined a youth theatre."

Freeman also spoke about his favourite books and hobbies.

He said that Animal Farm, the political novel by George Orwell, helped him a lot in life.

"Animal Farm. I was 11 and it was the best book that I had read. It shaped a lot of my future world view," Freeman added.

Justin Timberlake surprises cancer patients

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake visited the HCA Healthcare's Methodist Children's Hospital here to meet cancer patients.

Earlier this week, Timberlake fans at the hospital posted a video dancing to his song Can't stop the feeling urging the star to come and see them ahead of his Man of the Woods concert.

So, Timberlake on Friday took a break from his tour and surprised a group of children who are battling cancer, reports leading publication.

After his visit, several photographs were shared online in which he was seen posing with the children.

The 37-year-old recently resumed his tour after cancelling several dates because of bruised vocal chords.

In a video clip posted earlier this month, the True colors singer made clear he was fully healed and ready to put on a show.

US SC Judge to be in 'The LEGO Movie 2'

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been roped in to be a part of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

Ginsburg will play a cameo in the movie, reports usatoday.com.

Director of the movie Mike Mitchell said that Justice Ginsburg's brief role is part of the creative younger sister's universe.

"These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, 'Who's the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifigure?' And we are all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world," Mitchell said.

Ginsburg will not be voicing the character, but she has already given her approval to have her likeness appear in the movie.

According to the director, Ginsburg will become an official Lego Movie 2 figurine.

Mitchell added, "So there will be a real Ruth Bader Ginsburg toy that boys and girls can play with. It will even come with a gavel."

The film is scheduled to release on 8 February.

Leslie Jones slams 'Ghostbusters' remake

Comedian-actor Leslie Jones, who starred in the female-led reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise in 2016, slammed the makers for not counting her film's story in the upcoming version of the franchise.

Leslie on Saturday took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the makers as the upcoming film will be a continuation of the 1984 sequel and will not be connected to the 2016 film.

She wrote, "So insulting. Like f*** us. We dint count. It's like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) "Gonna redo 'Ghostbusters', better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ghostbusters ugh so annoying."

The upcoming Ghostbusters movie will be helmed by director Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original two films, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Such a d*** move. And I don't give f*** I'm saying something," added Jones.

The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

Ant McPartlin thanks girlfriend for changing his life

Television presenter Ant McPartlin says his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett helped him battle his past drunk driving incidents.

In an interview with thesun.co.uk, McPartlin praised Corbett and said she "is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life".

He said, "I got out of hospital and I rented some houses in the country and locked myself away ...No TV or social media.

"But she was always behind me and supported me. She is the greatest support to me and looked after me. She always has been there for me."

McPartlin was arrested for drunk driving and handed a 20-month ban from the roads in 2018. He later underwent rehab treatment for alcohol addiction and mental health issues.

"She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy. I'm in the best place I've been in my life, to be honest with you. It's great," added McPartlin.

R. Kelly's accuser claims to have DNA evidence against him

Jerhonda Pace has claimed that she has DNA evidence of sexual abuse at the hands of rapper R. Kelly.

On the show Dateline NBC, Pace spoke about her allegations against Kelly and disclosed that she has DNA evidence including spit and semen on a blue t-shirt, which she kept, reports leading publication.

She said, "It went from just being slapped in your face to being choked. And he starved me. He would, like, not -- he would not feed me.

"I was locked in a room for three days with no food. If I didn't agree to having sex with him, or performing, I would be locked in the room."

The victim said Kelly forced her to write incriminating letters that could be used against her. Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg denied Pace's claims saying they are "false".

