Kaalakandi’s lead Isha Talwar in Sanjay Mishra’s next

The talent house Sanjay Mishra’s upcoming film Kaamyaab is one anticipated film, courtesy the talented names featuring in it. The motion picture based on the backdrop of an actor’s struggle features Deepak Dobriyal and is directed by National Award winner Hardik Mehta.

The shooting for the film has been completed just a few days ago. Despite, completing the schedule, the makers haven’t revealed any other actors, apart from Sanjay and Deepak. While the makers are planning to keep that a secret, we have the names of the other actors who are a part of the film.

Popular South Indian actress, Isha Talwar who made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakandi, plays a major role in the narrative of the flick. The 30-year-old actress, who is a Terence Lewis protégé, is a prominent name in the South Indian industry. Isha, who also had a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight, will have a pivotal character in Kaamyaab. After working with big names like Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Isha will share the screen with talented thespians like Sanjay and Deepak.

On the other hand, the film which narrates the story of character actors from the entertainment industry will also feature other actors. Prominent actor Avtar Gill, who has been part of many TV shows and movies, like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, will also be a part of the flick. Bombay Velvet and OK Jannu fame, Sarika Singh will also be seen in the film.

Apparently, the film is slated to release in the month of April. With Isha, Avtar and Sarika’s name featuring in the cast, it will be interesting to see how the film, produced by Drishyam Movies and Eros Pictures, will turn out to be.