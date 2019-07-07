News

Kabir Khan impressed with Mini Mathur's acting

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jul 2019 03:35 PM

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is impressed with the performance of his wife and actress Mini Mathur in "Mind The Malhotras", and says her acting was enjoyable.

"Mind The Malhotras", an Amazon Original Series, follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy. The spotlight is on Rishabh (Cyrus Sahukar), Shefali (Mini) and their children. The show is out on Amazon Prime Video.

"Mini's acting in the Amazon original series is so natural because Shefali is an exaggerated version of Mini! Now Cyrus knows how I feel!! But jokes apart and with no bias in my judgment I think Mini has done a great job," Kabir said in a statement.

"Her acting was so enjoyable. You could see that she was enjoying herself. Mini has always been certain that she wasn't going to venture into acting until Sahil (director Sahil Sangha) approached her with Shefali's role. The role and the lead cast was the reason Mini decided to take the plunge," he added.

(Source: IANS) 


