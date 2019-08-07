Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai remake should have newcomers in the lead, says Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan stepped into the world of cinema with a highly successful film 19 years ago. The film is Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai and features Ameesha Patel opposite him. When it released, it was a roaring hit at the box office and catapulted Hrithik to superstardom.

Recently, when Hrithik was asked about the remake of Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai or its sequel, he told India Today, “Why would anyone want to remake Kaho Naa…Pyaar hai?"

However, when he was insisted on his take for a remake, he said, “I think newcomers should only be cast in the remake as two newcomers were launched with it earlier, in case ever made."