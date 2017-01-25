Kajol plays suave businesswoman in 'VIP 2'

In her comeback appearance in Tamil filmdom after a decade, actress Kajol will be seen playing a sophisticated businesswoman in Dhanush's upcoming Tamil action-drama "VIP 2", a source has revealed.



"She plays a suave businesswoman, and there will be different shades to her character. She has already joined the sets and has already shot for a week," a source from the film's unit told IANS.



The film is the sequel to "Vela Illa Pattathari", and it's being directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.



Asked if the rumours about Kajol playing the antagonist are true, the source said: "Her character is such that she will lock horns with Dhanush, but that doesn't qualify to make her the antagonist.



"Audiences are in for a surprise when they watch the film."



The film will be predominantly shot in Pune, apart from a few places in southern India.



Dhanush's Wunderbar Films is bankrolling the project.

(Source: IANS)