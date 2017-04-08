Kamal Haasan escapes fire tragedy

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Saturday said he escaped a fire accident at his residence here on Friday night. He also clarified that no one got hurt.

"Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke; I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe, No one hurt. Goodnight," Haasan tweeted early on Saturday.

He also thanked his fans for their "love and concern".

Haasan is currently mourning the death of his elder brother Chandrahasan who passed away in March.

On the career front, he is all set to recommence work on his multi-lingual action comedy "Sabash Naidu", having fully recovered from a leg injury which kept him out of action for nearly a year.