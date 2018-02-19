Kangana: I am not here to pamper egos

Mumbai:Celebrated actors Naseeruddin Shah and Kangana shot a fascinating session at a talk show where the two of them unraveled different facets of their personalities.

While Kangana, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Manikarnika,' spoke up and shared her view on her choice of films, failure and stardom

Kangana also talked about how films can make a difference, and not just actors but everyone has a responsibility towards society

On not trying to get work by being in good books of people but by your own ability and hard work, the actress said, "The one who can make you can break you. If you have a Godfather, better be nice to that person but also believe in your own ability, confidence and your own hard work."

What do you think of kangana?

Further speaking about the possibility of work being affected due to her unapologetical straight forward attitude, a fiercely confident Kangana shared, "I am a career woman. I want to be successful and I am here to work, to do everything in my capacity to be a thorough professional. I will always work on my craft and I am not here to pamper egos.