Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Kangana: I am not here to pamper egos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2018 07:00 PM

Mumbai:Celebrated actors Naseeruddin Shah and Kangana shot a fascinating session at a talk show where the two of them unraveled different facets of their personalities.

While Kangana, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Manikarnika,' spoke up and shared her view on her choice of films, failure and stardom

Kangana also talked about how films can make a difference, and not just actors but everyone has a responsibility towards society

On not trying to get work by being in good books of people but by your own ability and hard work, the actress said, "The one who can make you can break you. If you have a Godfather, better be nice to that person but also believe in your own ability, confidence and your own hard work."

What do you think of kangana?

Further speaking about the possibility of work being affected due to her unapologetical straight forward attitude, a fiercely confident Kangana shared, "I am a career woman. I want to be successful and I am here to work, to do everything in my capacity to be a thorough professional. I will always work on my craft and I am not here to pamper egos.

Tags > Manikarnika, Naseeruddin Shah, Films, failure, stardom, confidence, unapologetical straight forward attitude,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri

Launch of SAB TV's Saat Pheron Ki Hera Pheri
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shiv-Sharanya turn Heer-Ranjha in Ek...

In pics: Shiv-Sharanya turn Heer-Ranjha in Ek Deewaana Tha
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days