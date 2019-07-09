News

Kangana Ranaut in a heated argument with a journalist

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jul 2019 01:53 PM

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut got into a heated argument with a wire service journalist at an event.

The incident happened while Kangana was interacting with the media at the launch of the song, "Wakhra swag", from her forthcoming film "JudgeMentall Hai Kya" here on Sunday. Co-star Rajkummar Rao, producer Ekta Kapoor, writer Kanika Dhillon, choreographer Bosco Martis and director Prakash Kovelamudi were also present at the event.

It started when Kangana questioned the journalist over his negative comments on her last release, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".

An ugly exchange followed, and things only got worse with others getting involved.

Ekta Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were seen trying to intervene in order to control the situation.

Kangana is among the few actresses in mainstream Bollywood who have made brave film choices, and when asked if she felt scared while choosing unorthodox roles because it might affect her stardom, she said: "I do not get scared as such but definitely as an actor, I always make sure that we will not hurt anyone's sentiment while making the film. I made a film called "Manikarnika" and during the release of that film, there wasn't any controversies. No one took objection against that film because I am very considerate of everybody and their feelings."

Source: IANS

Tags > Kangana Ranaut, Kanika Dhillon, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Jul 2019 06:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Actors who should get hitched soon!
Actors who should get hitched soon! | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Jul 2019 06:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Romit Raj shares his ideal birthday plans
Romit Raj shares his ideal birthday plans | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh

past seven days