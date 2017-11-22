Hot Downloads

Kangana Ranaut injured yet again on sets of 'Manikarnika'

22 Nov 2017 06:58 PM
22 Nov 2017 06:58 PM

 Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been shooting for the biopic on Rani Laxmibai "Manikarnika", has had her ligament torn while pulling a stunt.

"The accident took place when Kangana was performing the iconic scene in fort Mehrangarh, Jodhpur where Laxmi Bai jumps off a 40 feet wall with Damodar her child tied to her back on to a horse back," Kangana's spokesperson told IANS.

"Kangana didn't land properly and in an attempt to save the kid from any injury, she ended up hurting her ankle. She was taken to a hospital immediately in the early morning hours as the crew was filming nights. The X ray was done and it turned out to be a ligament tear," the spokesperson added.

With the rest of the filming stalled till Kangana gets well, the stunt that injured Kangana, " was the last dangerous stunt" left to film.

"Kangana has been advised rest for one week till she has to keep the cast on. The crew will resume filming as soon as the cast comes off. She is almost done with her shoot, only had one more day to shoot there. Iconic war scene was being shot. Therefore the shoot has not been halted because of the injury," said the spokesperson.

Directed by National Award winning director Krish, the film is scheduled for release on April 27 next year.

It also features Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni and Ankita Lokhande.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika, Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, injured,

