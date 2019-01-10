News

Kangana Ranaut says there was no pressure to shift release date of Manikarnika

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 02:26 PM

MUMBAI: Clearing rumours, Kangana Ranaut said that there was no pressure to shift the release date of her ambitious upcoming project, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The film, which is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, will release on 25th January. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray and Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India will also hit the theatres on the same day. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that the makers of the Kangana starrer were asked to shift their release dates owing to Thackeray's release.

But Kangana, who was present at the launch of the first song from Manikarnika yesterday, cleared the air. She said, ‘No one has told us to shift our release date; in fact, no one has approached us. It’s a big window, and I think two films can easily release. There was no pressure.’

Manikarnika also stars popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande and well-known Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta.

