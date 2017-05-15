Hot Downloads

Kangana starrer Simran's teaser will make you smile!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 May 2017 06:42 PM
15 May 2017 06:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam

B-town’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut is back and how!

After revealing the poster of ‘Manikarnika: Rani of Jhansi’, the actress’ latest teaser, of Hansal Mehta’s next directorial ‘Simran’ has amazed us all.

The teaser of the movie that is based on the life of a Gujarati NRI gives a sneak peek of Simran’s world. Though without any dialogues, Kangana’s goofy self adds too much fun to the teaser.

Here, check it out:

The film also features Sohum Shah, Rupinder Nagra, and Esha Tewari in pivotal roles.

Kanagana Ranaut can surely be called as poster girl for bold and edgy roles in Bollywood. She has portrayed strong women oriented roles, be it-Simran in Gangster, Shonali Gujral in Fashion, Rani in Queen or Tanu and Datto in Tanu Weds Manu. This newest quirky Simran just adds on to the list.

The film is slated to release on 15 September.

Tags > Kangana Ranaut, Simran, Manikarnika:Rani of Jhansi, Hansal Mehta, Sohum Shah, Rupinder Nagra, Esha Tewari, Tanu Weds Manu, fashion,

