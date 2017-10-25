Kapil Sharma is back in the news especially after the trailer launch of his film Firangi amidst much fanfare in Mumbai last afternoon.

The much-awaited first trailer of Kapil Sharma starrer ‘Firangi’ trailer is finally out.

The comedian had taken a break from his very own ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ due to his health issues. And it was only after a long hiatus that, the actor interacted with the media during the trailer launch

The media went into a frenzy with questions that were hurled at him about the mid air fight he had with fellow comedian Sunil Grover.

And this time Kapil didn't try to hide anything. In fact he said a lot more than he was expected to. Right in the very beginning of the trailer launch, he said "If I was at Sunil Grover’s place, I would at least come and ask why you behaving so weird. I did not fight with Sunil, I love him. I was in tensed mind and that became news.”

The comedian further defended himself saying, he was irritated with the state of affairs and was also crestfallen and sad because of the passing of a crew member, “I was so irritated because of many things. Once we reached Australia, I was in a bad mood, as one of the crew members on my film had passed away. I had done a scene with him a night ago and the next day he was no more. I was so nervous and negative. Then Maan Sahab came and I found some positivity. I wanted to cancel the Australia show as it was extremely foggy there and offered to reimburse the producers. But the offer was rejected as digital tickets had already been sold. So, we had to go,” he narrated the story about his fight with Sunil and what exactly happened.

Kapil said things was blown out of proportions, “two artists began to fight, and the guy came crying to me, right before the show was about to begin. The guy was my childhood buddy, and we had been fighting since ages. It never came on the news back then because, we were not popular. So, I scolded that friend and hurled a few cases of abuse at him to which he retorted.”

The two artists did not perform together despite his interference, Kapil disclosed. The funny man also went on to reveal that the friend was none other than Chandan Prabhakar and right after the show he checked out from the hotel and went MIA for the next five days.

Kapil further told the media gathered, he wanted to meet Chandan and apologise. "My mistake was that he is my friend and I didn’t even hear his side of the story and just hurled abuses at him. I finally met him the day we were supposed to fly back to India, and I saw him one hour before the check-in. I got even more furious. I hurled five more abuses at him, and he gave it back to me. That would never come on TV!” stated Kapil.

Talking about his sour relationship with Sunil Grover, he said that he had only one complaint against him especially because they have known each other for years and that is if he would be in Sunil's place, "I’d have asked the reason for such a weird, never-seen-before behaviour.”

Before he concluded, Kapil added, “he (Sunil) is my favourite artist. Wherever he is I love him!” He further mentioned, he wanted Sunil to launch the Firangi trailer and that, he even messaged Sunil with regards to it but that could not happen because Sunil is currently in London for a show.

Life is a roller-coaster and as far as a person is concerned, the heart is a deep dark ocean of secrets. No one will know what the truth is. Did Kapil try to put up a garb of goodness and friendliness in front of the media? Did he just try to shroud the bitter reality of success gone up his head with a bitter sweet friendly tiff story? We don't know. Well, one thing that we question is, now that his film is releasing, he tried to clear the air, why didn't this move come from him earlier?

Anyway, Kapil concluded saying, “Firangi is a new start for me. The past is gone and I have learnt will learnt from my mistakes.

Well Kapil, we can just hope so!