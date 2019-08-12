Karan Chhabra bonds with Akshay Kumar & Mission Mangal Ladies

MUMBAI: As the independence day approaches , Bollywood will witness two patriotic heroes on screen with a clash yet again. The promotions of Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House are on in full swing which coincidentally happened to be in the banquet hall of the same five star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai.



During a recent shoot of a chat show , Television Host and actor Karan Singh Chhabra was seen bonding with the Stars. "We were about to start our shoot when Akshay Paaji shared with us the news that Padman has won a national award and one of his produced Marathi films got awarded as well. The news pepped up everyone s mood and we shot a very exciting episode including a fun rapid fire where Sonakshi Sinha was blamed to eat the most on set and Akshay Kumar was named as the bully on set"



On shooting with Akshay Kumar he added "I shot my first episode during AIRLIFT and since then Akshay Kumar has been a regular guest on our show. We bond over our Punjabi-ness and it's always fun"