Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

Karan Johar shares image of twins' nursery

31 Mar 2017 05:15 PM
31 Mar 2017 05:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became a father of twins -- Roohi and Yash -- via surrogacy, has shared the photograph of their nursery designed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan.

Karan on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared the image of the nursery, which he calls his "paradise" and is seen posing with Gauri, who is sporting an all white ensemble in the photo.

"My baby nursery designed by Gauri Khan with so much love and care...it's my paradise! Love you Gauri," Karan captioned the image.

Karan on March 29 took home his children after they spent over seven weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of a hospital here.

Karan's daughter has been named Roohi - a rearrangement of Karan's mother's name Hiroo -- and the son Yash - on Karan's late father's name.

(Source: IANS)

