Karan Johar shuts down rumours of roping in Manushi Chillar for 'SOTY 2'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday dismissed rumours that he had roped in Miss World Manushi Chillar as a second heroine for his film "Student Of The Year 2".



"There is no truth to the news yet. We are very proud of Manushi's achievements. I was hosting the show the year she won, so I have met her before and I did see potential in her. I look forward to meeting her... I haven't met her yet after she won the crown for India. But there has been nothing discussed yet," he told media at Raymond Crossword Book Awards.



The filmmaker was honored with the best author award in the category of Popular Choice award for biographies for his book "An Unsuitable Boy", which reveals everything right from his movie-making voyage to emotional revelations about his fallout with close friends in the industry.



After winning the award, Karan said: "I am quite excited about the fact that so many people were excited to know about my life, and I feel very honored to receive this award."



On writing another book, he said: "I will write the part two after next 30 years. By then hopefully, I will have enough experience and material to write the next book."



After receiving awards for best producer, director and now author, Karan, asked if his fans can expect the best actor award for 'Welcome to New York', said: "That is a comedy film, so maybe best actor in a comic role could be in the question. Anyways even if I get a nomination I'll be happy with that. That is part of my extracurricular activities, so whatever I will get, I will be happy with that."



Karan Johar's upcoming productions include "Drive" and "Raazi" for 2018 release and "Kesari" and "Brahmastra" for 2019.