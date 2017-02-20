Karan Johar unveils 'Anaarkali of Aarah' poster

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the poster of Swara Bhaskar-starrer "Anaarkali of Aarah" with Swara in a very different avatar.



Directed by Avinash Das, the film is scheduled to release on March 24.



In the colourful poster, shared by Karan on his Twitter handle, Swara is seen in a lehenga choli in a dancer's avatar.



"Here is the scintillating poster of 'Anaarkali of Aarah', Swara Bhaskar you go girl. Congrats Avinash... Releases March 24, 2017," he captioned the poster.



"Well done Swara for constantly breaking ground, March 24 is the date guys for this new world and engaging film. Presenting Swara in and as the feisty," he added.



In the past, Swara has worked in films like "Tanu Weds Manu", "Raanjhanaa" and "Nil Battey Sannata".



"Anaarkali of Aarah" revolves around an erotic singer (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings double meaning songs. One day things take an ugly turn when Anarkali has a confrontation with a very powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.

